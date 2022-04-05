Bachelet asked to investigate civilian deaths in Buchan

Geneva – United Nations High Commissioner for Human RightsMichelle Bachelet confessed to being “horrified” by images of civilians killed in streets and temporary graves in Ukraine’s city of Buka, and called for an independent international investigation this Monday.

“The reports coming from this and other regions raise serious and disturbing questions about potential war crimes, as well as serious violations of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law,” Bachelet said.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared himself “deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha”, and considered it “necessary that …