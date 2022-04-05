Bachelet, horrified by Buka’s images in Ukraine, demands an independent investigation

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ukraine has called for an independent investigation into what happened in the city of Bucha, where dozens of bodies of civilians killed after the withdrawal of Russian troops have surfaced.

“I am horrified by the images of civilians dead in the streets and in temporary graves in the Ukrainian city of Buka,” Michelle Bachelet said on Monday.

The High Commissioner explains that the report that is coming out in this and other Regions raise serious and disturbing questions about potential war crimesSerious violation of international humanitarian law and serious violation of international human rights law.

“It is essential that all…