Back Arrow Episode 9 and Episode 8: Everything a Fan Should Know – Finance Rewind

Loading...

Loading...

Back Arrow is an original Japanese anime series, produced by Studio VOLN, directed by Goro Taniguchi, and written by Kazuki Nakashima. The series premiered in January 2021.

Loading...

Loading...

Episode 8 Title: What is the Bloodstained Knight Hidden

The Reiki Defense Force report targets headquarters that the wall is moving north through the neutral zone. At the same time, Shu is talking about the naming ceremony with Bit. He asks Bit to make his speech. He would like to announce the name of Briheight, and the name of the first one is Muga. Muga is Bright, revealed by Arrow. Eternal shadows expressed by Eith Lean.

Loading...

Isha asks why they are taking Bright’s name. In addition, Shu comments that Brahait appears in faith. The more personal they are, the more respected they are. Bit comments that he will get his Briheight once the cool name will be found. Shu realizes that Rekka’s northern Gaur is keeping an eye on him.

Loading...

Back Arrow Episode 8 was released on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 AM.

In episode 9, the villagers are afraid to continue the journey. They think that if they cross the wall, they will be cursed and die. Isha reassures him well and says that he has decided to continue the journey. Meanwhile, Commander Prax is ordered by Lord Walston to make the princess cry. Later Prakash helped Arrow and others fight the enemies who wanted to destroy the ship.

Loading...

Prox tells Arrow that the princess wants to talk to him face to face. Arrow realizes that it will destroy his trip to the wall and he starts thinking about it. Prax said, she would come later and talk to him. Arrows and crew reached the north wall. However, neither Briheights nor Granedger can damage the wall. While they are there, they were attacked by General Bai Totu and the Raqqa army. But they were victorious.

Loading...

Also, read Meet the modern-day Shravan Kumar in Mysuru

Loading...

Back arrow episode 9 release date

Back Arrow Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, March 6 at 12:00 pm backarrow.com.

Loading...

Also, read AFI Fest to kick off with the world premiere of the Amazon original film ‘I’m Your Woman’