Back to back wins for the Warriors

The Warriors have kept the Brisbane Broncos scoreless in the second half to win their NRL match 20-6 in Redcliffe.

Photo: AAP / www.photosport.nz

Jesse Arthars was the first to score from a sharp Shaun Johnson cut out ball.

Arthars dotted down again for his second try when Reece Walsh wriggled out of a tackle and set him up on the right hand edge.

The Broncos hit back when Adam Reynolds collected his own grubber kick close to the line and scored untouched under the posts.

Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya scored in the left corner just before half time to give the Warriors a 16-6 lead at the break.

Reece Walsh slotted two penalty goals in the second half to give the Warriors their second consecutive victory, after losing the first two matches of their NRL…