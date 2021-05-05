Back to school: Uber puts $100K into tech scholarships for Florida drivers – Florida Politics

Uber on Wednesday announced a $100,000 scholarship program for its Florida drivers, delivery people and their families.

The program is a partnership with Ironhack, a globally ranked tech school that offers intensive courses in web development, UX/UI design and data analytics.

The partnership will see Uber fund 50 scholarships to Ironhack’s tech bootcamp, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 apiece. The goal, Uber said, is to enable its employees and their families to start a career in tech.

As Florida becomes the next tech hub, Uber said, affordable and accessible tech education is key to future workforce development.

“Uber is delighted to once again be partnering with Ironhack to give drivers and delivery people who use the Uber network an opportunity to improve or learn new skills,” said Javier Correoso, Uber’s senior manager public affairs. “The expansion of this partnership provides an additional opportunity for earners to join the growing Florida Tech Community.”

Ironhack is based in Miami and has campuses throughout Europe and Latin America. The tech educator aims to bring more underrepresented groups and women into the tech industry both through providing training and the industry introductions they’ll need to land a job after graduation.

Applications for the scholarship open today and close May 15. The first cohort of scholarship recipients will enroll in the program in June, either online or in person out of the Miami campus.

Eligible applicants should be 18 to 40 years old, have their own working laptop, and have earned a high school diploma. Winners will be selected based on their passion for tech and career development, motivation and aptitude to complete the program, and of financial need.

Those interested can learn more and apply for the Uber x Ironhack Scholarship online.

Since 2017, Ironhack has partnered with top-tier tech companies to award more than $1.5 million in scholarships to those in need or underrepresented groups.

More than 8,000 of its alumni now have careers at Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and even Uber. Of their US graduates, 34% are women, and 62% identify as Black or Hispanic.

“This is our 3rd year partnering with Uber to offer scholarships to their drivers and riders. By removing some financial barriers for those in need, it gives a second shot at a new career. We believe that practical skills training, a supportive global community and career development programs can give everyone, regardless of their education or employment history, the ability to write their stories through technology,” Ironhack general manager Lisa Nuessle said.



