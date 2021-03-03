Back to Top: A Look at Kelly Marie Tran’s Hollywood Tour – TMT Daily

Kelly Marie Tran received a rough deal as her big break: a role in the latest trilogy Star wars TMTs as Rose Toko. In fact, his severe bullying by sexist and racist trolls within the Star Wars community certainly earned the fox the “most venomous” name. It is impressive and tragic how toxic poisons can get. It is about enjoying the media you love, not life or death.

Somehow, it became quite serious that Kelly Marie Tran had basically shut down all of her social media profiles and seemed to have disappeared from the map. It was whispered by rumors that she was probably going to quit acting all together, but she has become stronger than ever with critics Raya and the Last Dragon. How did Kelly Marie Tran regain her voice? Here’s what he said.

“Scared, but do it anyway”

When The last jedi Came out Largely divided fans. Honestly, every film outside the original Star wars The trilogy does this, so there is not much surprise. Like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran’s feed was polluted by people, as people hated the film instead. It erased its Instagram in 2018 with a line “Afraid, but did it anyway” remaining on the page.

In an interview with Hollywood reporter, Kelly Marie Tran did not like to make headlines for the act. “What’s interesting to me about working in this industry is that some things become so public, even if you don’t really mean them, [like] A succession of events in which I left the Internet for my purity. It was basically like, ‘Oh, this is not good for my mental health. I am obviously going to leave it. “”

Subsequently, Kelly Marie Tran bent on her pre-fame friends and went to therapy. He learned, “If no one understands me or my experience, it should not be my place to put an end to their misconceptions or racism or all of the above. Perhaps they don’t have the imagination to understand that there are different kinds of things in the world. People live. “()Heck yes, Kelly!)

Disney call

Kelly Marie Tran Took time to breathe And remind myself that “there was a fire in me before Star wars, Any before this. And I needed to find it again. In the meantime, she returned. Raya and the Last Dragon, Which feels especially timely: a people divided (Yes), A terrifying force that casts everything (Like a virus), And people seek goodness in each other.

The script was rotated, new people were added to the creative team, and Raya changed from bachelor to warrior and shined a little more with him. Someone who believed in the best of the people, only to be betrayed by them. It is a feeling that Kelly Marie Tran knows very well. “I’ve certainly seen the world through rose-colored glasses in the past, and now I feel like I’m behind, smoking cigarettes,” [saying], ‘I have seen things.’ “

Kelly Marie Tran, now well aware that she is a symbol of representation in Hollywood. This is something she tries not to think too much about. As she says, “I consider the label of these things to be historical and validate them, and I am very grateful to be a part of them, but for my own holiness I don’t have to think much about it.”

Trust someone

However, Kelly Marie Tran should be known as one of the best and genuine people in Hollywood. Everyone who has Worked with him There are only the best things to say on her behalf. She makes concerted efforts to find the people working on the set and what they do. while Raya and the Last Dragon Having done most of his work remotely, Kelly Marie Tran tried to get into the final product. She wanted to learn.

The actress continues on her plan to be just. She said, “On going to my first movie, I remember people walking around with ‘Oh, PA on weekends,’ and I’d like, ‘Yeah, so?” I still don’t want to believe these artificial status titles that we have in Hollywood. I tell my agents all the time: ‘The day I become, I will go back to college and become a scientist.’ “

Raya and the Last Dragon Will be released in theaters and Disney + on March 5.

