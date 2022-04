One of the best-selling bands of all time is making a stop in Saskatoon this summer.

The Backstreet Boys announced that they would be performing in the city as part of their DNA World Tour, when new dates were added to the North American portion of their tour.

Concert announcement The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, bring their DNA World Tour to the Saskatchell Center on August 27. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 8th at 10am pic.twitter.com/KqVdwYyvaG — SaskTel Center (@SaskTelCtr) 5 April 2022

Story continues below ad

The show is scheduled for August 27 at the Saskatel Center.

trending stories

According to a release issued on Tuesday, tickets for the concert will be made available for purchase from 10 pm onwards.