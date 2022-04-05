Backstreet Boys Coming to CTC September 1

Mister, get ready for the Backstreet Boys Army.

The band is bringing their DNA World Tour 2022 to the Canadian Tire Center on September 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Visit Ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com.

The band – one of the best-selling of all time – began their tour in Las Vegas this weekend after releasing the first behind-the-scenes episode of the preparations on YouTube.

Canada’s dates also include July 1 and 2 in Toronto and September 3 in Montreal.

Promoter Live Nation billed the boy band as top pop music for 29 years with No. 1 hits, awards, record-setting tours and more than 130 million worldwide sales.

His DNA album was released in 2019 with the Grammy-nominated single Don’t Go Breaking…