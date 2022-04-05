Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour stopping in Ottawa

Backstreet’s Back.

Ok.

The Backstreet Boys, performing together for nearly 30 years, are bringing the DNA World Tour back to Ottawa this summer.

The beloved boy band will play Canadian Tire Center on Thursday, September 1. It is one of the band’s nine Canadian tour dates between July and early September.

tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am

DNA World Tour started in 2019. The Backstreet Boys last played in Ottawa that summer when they headlined RBC Bluesfest.

Here’s a list of all of his Canadian tours this summer:

July 1: Toronto, Budweiser Stage

July 2: Toronto, Budweiser Stage

August 24: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

August 26: Edmonton, Rogers Place

August 27: Saskatoon, Sask., Saskatel Center

August 29: Winnipeg, Canada…