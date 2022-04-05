Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour stopping in Ottawa

Backstreet’s Back.
The Backstreet Boys, performing together for nearly 30 years, are bringing the DNA World Tour back to Ottawa this summer.
The beloved boy band will play Canadian Tire Center on Thursday, September 1. It is one of the band’s nine Canadian tour dates between July and early September.
tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am
DNA World Tour started in 2019. The Backstreet Boys last played in Ottawa that summer when they headlined RBC Bluesfest.
Here’s a list of all of his Canadian tours this summer:
July 1: Toronto, Budweiser Stage
July 2: Toronto, Budweiser Stage
August 24: Vancouver, Rogers Arena
August 26: Edmonton, Rogers Place
August 27: Saskatoon, Sask., Saskatel Center
August 29: Winnipeg, Canada…
