Backstreet Boys to perform at The O2, London – ATV Today

The Capital gig takes place in November of this year.

backstreet boys, One of the best-selling bands of all time will take to the stage later this year for their UK and European autumn dates DNA World Tour. The show includes a huge run of shows across Germany and a very special UK special date at The O2, London. The group last performed to audiences across Europe in 2019, with over 350K tickets sold.

Produced by Live Nation, The DNA World Tour Starting this weekend with four shows on the Las Vegas Strip Colosseum at Caesars Palace 8, 9, 15 and 16 April.

To help those forced to flee their homes in Ukraine and to support the extraordinary examples of solidarity shown around the world, Backstreet Boys Will contribute to ticket sales…