The Argentina national team midfielder had to change in the first half due to a muscle problem and will miss the classic with Olympique Marcela.

Sunday afternoon, Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 5-1 by date 30 league 1 Feather princess park with a great performance by Kian Mbappewho scored two goals and conceded three assists, and a . with goal by Lionel Messi To stay calm at the top of the standings. Although, Bad news for Mauricio Pochettino: Leandro Paredes is injured.