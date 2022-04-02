Bad Guys director says Aaron Blabe was incredibly supportive

Pierre Péripel, director of the new DreamWorks animated film The Bad Guys, had nothing but praise for the writer on whose books the film is based. Aaron Blabe, who wrote The Bad Guys books and served as an executive producer on the film, had only one real testament. The film should preserve the personalities of the characters from the books.

“I’ll update [Blabey] regularly and make sure he was okay with anything and everything we were doing. He was, he was very admirable and incredibly open-minded, deeply insightful in terms of characters and story and cinema,” Periffel told us. I wanted to make sure he was okay with, you know, freedom. What was taking because obviously we’re also changing the look of the scene, you know, creating a story that wasn’t…