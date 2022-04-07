Bad weather forces delay the start of the Masters

The start of play in the first round of the 86th Masters was delayed due to bad weather on Thursday.
The storms that forced the abandonment of Wednesday’s par-three competition continued into Augusta throughout the evening and night.
Tournament officials announced that the first group would start at 8.30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. local time, with Tom Watson joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary start at 8.15 a.m.
Before retiring from the clubhouse, all three would hit tee shots at the opening hole.
The delay meant Tiger Woods was now due to have a tee-off at 11.04 pm local time (4.04 pm, Irish), having made a remarkable recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in February last year.
“It’s really amazing,” Masters president Fred Ridley said at his annual pre-tournament press conference. “I…
