Badi Maa Accepts Choti Simar







In the latest episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 you will watch, Chitra tells Raj that she has some fresh and crispy news that he should know, she says that Aarav is in love with a girl that is not even around his status level, she tells him that he is in love with a middle-class girl. Raj insists she tells him everything. She says that Ram has some problems, Raj says if Aarav loves someone else then why he did not stop his family when they were inviting Gupta to their house for a meeting to see him.

Chitra says if he gets married to Gupta’s daughter then his family’s status will go higher because Gupta is one of the richest people in entire Agra, and hence he did not deny to invite them because his father would not accept that middle-class girl as Aarav’s bride. Chitra says “only Vivaan can marry her”. Raj says that you should use your sharp brain to break their meeting somehow. There Vivaan asks Reema to meet him tomorrow, Reema replies that you have given wings to my dream and your support will help me to turn my dreams into reality. She thanks him and kisses his hand and gives him a hug.

When Reema thanks him and hugs him, Aarav gets happy to gazes at her. Reema goes to her house but Vivaan standing there looking at her happily thinks that she is his Mumtaaz and talks to himself that here it starts and don’t worry Reema your Shahjahan will fulfill your dreams. Simar Tells Reema that he proposed to her, Reema Laughs. Simar tells her that he insulted her just because of her and Simar also tells her that she will not wait for anyone to come into her life and bring happiness because she does not want anyone to be the reason for her smile.

Reema tells Simar about Devesh, meanwhile, Avinash comes there and asks them if they have uploaded the biodata. Simar replies that we were just doing the same, Avinash says “what are you waiting for do it faster as much as you can”. After some time Reema Makes a call to Aarav but he did not takes the call and rejects it. Vivaan comes there and gives a hug to Aarav, he also says that he will marry her so you don’t have to worried about her. He looks at her and background music starts to play. The episode ends here with a romantic twist. Stay connected to get further updates on the show.