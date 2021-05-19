ENTERTAINMENT

Badi Maa Selects Choti Simar

Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 Today's Written Update May 19th 2021: Badi Maa Selects Choti Simar



In the latest episode of Sasural Simar Ka, 2 viewers will watch some more amazing family drama. Tonight’s episode starts with Simar Narayan serving Kheer to all, Simar Bhardwaj (Badi Simar) says that this Kheer will be more delicious Sandhya agrees with her. Badi Maa goes to Choti Simar and gifts her a necklace that Badi Maa was wearing. Badi Maa blesses Choti Simar and goes from there. There Badi Maa tells Simar Bhardwaj that she chose Choti Simar (Simar Narayan) for Aarav.

There Reema finishes her shooting and goes with Vivaan, some models pass from there then Vivaan gets busy staring at them. Reema tells him that these models are good just in looks but they don’t have the brain, she further says that these are just models not beauty with brains. Vivaan asks her if she was getting jealous when he was looking at them. Reema replies that she has just completed a professional photoshoot so there is nothing to feel jealous of those struggling models.

Reema returns her clothes to Vivaan and he says her to keep those dresses as a gift. Indu and Simar get shocked because the necklace that Simar got from Badi Maa is too expensive. Roma comes in between that and says that the Necklace should be more than 10 lakhs. Roma further says perhaps Badi Maa chosen Simar for Aarav as her bride. Indu replies that she should tell everything to her husband and make a call to him.

Simar gets worried when she recalls that Aarav likes Reema. Reema comes to Simar and tells her that Vivaan gifted her so many expensive clothes, when Simar tries to tell her about Aarav Reema goes from there without even listing her. Roma stops Reema and tells her that Simar got an expensive gift today. Reema looks at the necklace shockingly and drops her dress down. Reema asks her about who gifted Simar that necklace.

Roma tells Reema that Gitanjali Devi gifted that to Simar because she has chosen her as a daughter-in-law. When she asks her to tell who is the groom, Roma shows her the newspaper. There Chitra shows the newspaper to Vivaan and asks him, does he know about the news that has printed in that. Vivaan replies that he needs to talk to Aarav. The episode ends with this shocking twist. In the upcoming episode, there will be some fights in the house so stay tuned to get the complete episode.

