BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Nominations

Following are the list of nominees in the main categories at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards.
The winners of the BAFTACraft Awards will be announced on 24 April, with the winners of the main BAFTA TV Awards being announced at a ceremony on 8 May.
lead actress
- Dennis Gough, Too Close – ITV
- Emily Watson, Too Close – ITV
- Jodi Comer, Help – Channel 4
- Kate Winslet, Easttown’s mare – Sky Atlantic
- Lydia West, It’s a Sin – Channel 4
- Niamh Algar, Cheating – Channel 4
main actor
- David Thewlis, Landscapers – Sky Atlantic
- Hugh Quarshi, Stephen – ITV
- Ollie Alexander, It’s a Sin – Channel 4
- Samuel Advunmi, you don’t know me – BBC One
- Sean Bean, Time – BBC One
- Stephen Graham, Support – Channel 4
supporting Actress
