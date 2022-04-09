TookOwes and loyalty collide in slow motion for Chris Pine and Thandie Newton in this dull CIA thriller, but there’s no payoff. Some substance can be found in the layers of old age all old knivesBut it definitely forces you to work harder for it—every turn flattens into a line of diminishing returns.

Stuck in a bar that only serves wine to try and order a vodka martini, Henry Pelham (Pine) is a very Chardonnay 007—cool, sad, and much less than the stuff you see in other movies. Exciting, though perhaps a lot more realistic. Part of the CIA for years, Pelham has been drinking with his former ex-ghost, Celia Harrison (Newton). Reluctantly brought back by confession on the death bed of a terrorist agent involved in a violent plane hijacking…