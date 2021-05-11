Bagheera Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Going through the teaser video, Prabhu deva plays three different characters in the film.

Prabhu Deva has a list of films in his kitty that includes ‘Pon Manickavel’, ‘Theal’, ‘Oomai Vizhigal’, and more. Adhik Ravichandran’s previous works are Trisha Ilana Nayanthara and Simbu’s AAA.

Director Adhik Ravichandran Producer RV Bharathan Screenplay Adhik Ravichandran Genre Drama Story Adhik Ravichandran Starring Prabhudheva and Amyra Dastur Music Ganesan Sekar Cinematographer Abinandhan ramanujam Editor Ruben Production Company Bharathan Pictures Release date 2020 Language Tamil

Bagheera Tamil Movie Cast

Here are the main cast list of upcoming tamil movie Bagheera,

Prabhudheva as Prabhu, Deva, Bagheera Muralidharan

Amyra Dastur

Gayathrie

Ramya Nambeesan

Janani Iyer

Sanchita Shetty

Sakshi Agarwal

Sonia Agarwal

Then Kumar

Nassar

Pragathi

Bagheera Tamil Movie Teaser

Watch the teaser video of Prabhu Deva Bagheera,

Watch Psycho Raja song video from Bagheera,