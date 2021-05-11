Bagheera Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Bagheera Tamil Movie: Bagheera is an upcoming Tamil movie starring Prabhu Deva and Amyra Software of Anegan fame in the lead characters. Directed by More Ravichandran, the psycho mystery thriller was bankrolled by R. V. Bharathan under the banner of Bharathan Pictures. Ganesan Sekar scores the background music and songs for the film. Along with Amyra, the film also features many tamil heroines including Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Gayathrie Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal, Sonia Agarwal. The makers are planned to release the movie in the Summer of 2021.
Going through the teaser video, Prabhu deva plays three different characters in the film.
Prabhu Deva has a list of films in his kitty that includes ‘Pon Manickavel’, ‘Theal’, ‘Oomai Vizhigal’, and more. Adhik Ravichandran’s previous works are Trisha Ilana Nayanthara and Simbu’s AAA.
|Director
|More Ravichandran
|Producer
|RV Bharathan
|Screenplay
|More Ravichandran
|Genre
|Drama
|Story
|More Ravichandran
|Starring
|Prabhudheva and Amyra Dastur
|Music
|Ganesan Sekar
|Cinematographer
|Abinandhan ramanujam
|Editor
|Ruben
|Production Company
|Bharathan Pictures
|Release date
|2020
|Language
|Tamil
Bagheera Tamil Movie Cast
Here are the main cast list of upcoming tamil movie Bagheera,
- Prabhudheva as Prabhu, Deva, Bagheera Muralidharan
- Amyra Software
- Gayathrie
- Ramya Nambeesan
- Janani Iyer
- Sanchita Shetty
- Gayathrie Shankar
- Sakshi Agarwal
- Sonia Agarwal
- Then Kumar
- Nassar
- Pragathi
Bagheera Tamil Movie Teaser
Watch the teaser video of Prabhu Deva Bagheera,
Watch Psycho Raja song video from Bagheera,