Bagheera Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Bagheera Tamil Movie: Bagheera is an upcoming Tamil movie starring Prabhu Deva and Amyra Software of Anegan fame in the lead characters. Directed by More Ravichandran, the psycho mystery thriller was bankrolled by R. V. Bharathan under the banner of Bharathan Pictures. Ganesan Sekar scores the background music and songs for the film. Along with Amyra, the film also features many tamil heroines including Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Gayathrie Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal, Sonia Agarwal. The makers are planned to release the movie in the Summer of 2021.

Going through the teaser video, Prabhu deva plays three different characters in the film.

Bagheera Movie

Prabhu Deva has a list of films in his kitty that includes ‘Pon Manickavel’, ‘Theal’, ‘Oomai Vizhigal’, and more. Adhik Ravichandran’s previous works are Trisha Ilana Nayanthara and Simbu’s AAA.

Bagheera Movie
Director More Ravichandran
Producer RV Bharathan
Screenplay More Ravichandran
Genre Drama
Story More Ravichandran
Starring Prabhudheva and Amyra Dastur
Music Ganesan Sekar
Cinematographer Abinandhan ramanujam
Editor Ruben
Production Company Bharathan Pictures
Release date 2020
Language Tamil

Bagheera Tamil Movie Cast

Here are the main cast list of upcoming tamil movie Bagheera,

  • Prabhudheva as Prabhu, Deva, Bagheera Muralidharan
  • Amyra Software
  • Gayathrie
  • Ramya Nambeesan
  • Janani Iyer
  • Sanchita Shetty
  • Gayathrie Shankar
  • Sakshi Agarwal
  • Sonia Agarwal
  • Then Kumar
  • Nassar
  • Pragathi

Bagheera Tamil Movie Teaser

Watch the teaser video of Prabhu Deva Bagheera,

Watch Psycho Raja song video from Bagheera,

Bagheera

