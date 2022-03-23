Bahrain edge India in an international friendly

Now at the half-hour mark, the Blue Tigers have gotten a few patches with the ball and won a few set-pieces so far, but they have nothing coming as India are yet to open the Bahrain defence. Meanwhile, Bahrain is looking for every opportunity to launch an attachment.

Liston with Suhai’s backing starts looking a bit lively on the left, while Rahim Ali is putting his best foot forward on the right, with Prannoy being tough in the middle. Best chance for India so far that Farooq Ali is leading from the cross