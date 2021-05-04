Baigan ki chatni recipe: note the recipe for brinjal chutkar dar chutney



You have been bored eating brinjal vegetable, so today we are telling you a very different and tasty recipe of brinjal, which seems very tasty to say, if you make it and eat it with paratha then it will be quite fun.



material:

5 small eggplants

1 tbsp peanuts

1 pinch Asafoetida (hing)

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

4-5 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon ginger

2 green chillies

1 tsp tamarind

1 small tomato

2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Brinjal chutney recipe:

To make Bangan chutney, first wash the brinjal and cut it into small pieces. Then soak these pieces in water so that they do not turn brown.

– Put the pan on the gas. Add oil to it. When the oil is hot, add asafetida, cumin, curry leaves, garlic, ginger, green chillies, peanuts, and tamarind and cook on low heat. When the masala is cooked, mix the brinjals in it. Close the lid of the pan and cook it 3 to 5 minutes so that the eggplant becomes soft,

After this, mix tomatoes, salt, and cook until the tomatoes are cooked completely. After this, turn off the heat.

Let it cool down. After this, grind it in a mixer and eat it with dal, rice, paratha or dosa.