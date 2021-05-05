Bain-backed health tech firm merges with peer – Nashville Post

A local health tech company backed by private equity giant Bain Capital has merged with a competitor on the heels of the launch of a new membership-based SaaS platform.
The combined power of HST Pathways and New York-based Simple Admit will offer practice management software for health care providers with capabilities in scheduling, care coordination, revenue cycle optimization, supply chain management, EHR connectivity and patient data and communications. Simple Admit will bring to the company a specialization in providing automated patient relationship management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, which the company intends to target with their latest software offering.
According to a press release, the merger will expand on HST Pathways’ launch of “HST One,” and “HST One+” a membership-based SaaS platform that encompasses the full life cycle of a surgical case, including the physician office, surgery center, and pre- and post-surgery patient experience.
The move is the latest indicator of growth for the company, which announced investments from Bain Capital and Nexxus Holdings last November. Bain’s tech portfolio also includes athletics video and analytics platform Hudl, Japanese digital retail solution Hey and cloud training service A Cloud Guru, among others.
“Enhancing patient engagement and experience is paramount to HST Pathways’ goal of building the premier, all-encompassing software solution for the ASC industry,” Darren Abrahamson, a Managing Director of Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, said in the release. “To that end, Simple Admit has perfected a model that is revered by both patients and ASC customers and highly complementary to our current product set.”