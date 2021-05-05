LATEST

Bain-backed health tech firm merges with peer – Nashville Post

A local health tech company backed by private equity giant Bain Capital has merged with a competitor on the heels of the launch of a new membership-based SaaS platform.

The combined power of HST Pathways and New York-based Simple Admit will offer practice management software for health care providers with capabilities in scheduling, care coordination, revenue cycle optimization, supply chain management, EHR connectivity and patient data and communications. Simple Admit will bring to the company a specialization in providing automated patient relationship management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, which the company intends to target with their latest software offering.

According to a press release, the merger will expand on HST Pathways’ launch of “HST One,” and “HST One+” a membership-based SaaS platform that encompasses the full life cycle of a surgical case, including the physician office, surgery center, and pre- and post-surgery patient experience.

The move is the latest indicator of growth for the company, which announced investments from Bain Capital and Nexxus Holdings last November. Bain’s tech portfolio also includes athletics video and analytics platform Hudl, Japanese digital retail solution Hey and cloud training service A Cloud Guru, among others.

“Enhancing patient engagement and experience is paramount to HST Pathways’ goal of building the premier, all-encompassing software solution for the ASC industry,” Darren Abrahamson, a Managing Director of Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, said in the release. “To that end, Simple Admit has perfected a model that is revered by both patients and ASC customers and highly complementary to our current product set.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

34
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top