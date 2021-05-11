ENTERTAINMENT

Bajrangi Bhai Jan’s Munni’s dance is winning the hearts of fans on social media

Avatar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still one of people’s favorite films. The bonding of Salman and Chhoti Munni in this film has won the hearts of the fans. But the younger Munni of the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshali Malhotra has now matured. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her new videos and photos. She has now shared a new video on Instagram as well. In which she is seen dancing to the songs of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to media reports, Harshali Malhotra’s video is going viral on social media. Everyone likes it very much. Harshali shared the video and wrote that I will take you in my arms. See also this cool dance video of him.

Fans are quite surprised to see this style of Chhoti Munni. One user wrote that ‘Munni has become so big’ while all the users are seen showering love on dance videos. Harshali has not appeared in any film since the 2014 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

