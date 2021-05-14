ENTERTAINMENT

Bajrangi’s ‘Munni’ did a bang dance on Salman’s song ‘CT Maar’, watch video

Avatar

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that Harshaali Malhotra, who plays Munni in Salman Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who became an overnight star by working in just one film, does not currently have a film. Harshali Malhotra is very active on social media. In the meantime, a video of Harshaali Malhotra has surfaced, in which she can be seen dancing to the song ‘Seeti Maar’ from Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Radhe’. In this video, she is doing all the hook steps of the song in a very beautiful style.

Friends tell you that Harshali Malhotra has shared the dance video on her social media account Instagram. This dance video of Harshali is very much liked by his fans. While sharing the video, she writes – Whistling. This dance video of Harshali is getting rave reactions from the fans.

Friends, let us tell you that a social media user commented on the video of Harshaali Malhotra Seeti Maar, wrote, “There is a lack of little expression, everything else is right”. So at the same time another user has asked Harshali, “Do you know how to whistle in real?”. So far, more than 50 thousand likes have come on this video of Harshali.

