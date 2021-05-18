ENTERTAINMENT

Bajrangi’s ‘Munni’ did a great dance, the fans said – this is the next superstar … See Video

Friends, if you go in a little flashback in the film world, ‘Munni’ appeared as Harshali Malhotra in Salman Khan’s film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which was well liked by the fans. Harshali Malhotra is very active on social media, Harshaali Malhotra has a good fan following, shares his beautiful pictures and videos, and also likes Fans very much.

Friends, a dance video of Harshali has surfaced, which is being well liked by his fans. Friends, it can be seen in this video that Harshali is seen in a desi look. This video is wearing a red and cream color suit. She is seen performing an amazing dance on Sunidhi Chauhan’s song ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’. Along with his dance moves, the fans are also praising his simplicity. This video has been viewed 10.3 million times so far.

On Friends Video, a user has commented, ‘This is the next superstar’. At the same time, another user has written, ‘Practice will be able to do even better’. Friends tell you that along with sharing this video, Harshali has given the caption – ‘Tujhe bhar loon apni aankhon mein’. Along with this, he has also shared emojis. Earlier, Harshaali Malhotra’s dance on the song ‘CT Maar’ of Salman Khan’s latest release film ‘Radhe’ was very much liked.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top