Bajrangi’s ‘Munni’ did a great dance, the fans said – this is the next superstar … See Video

Friends, if you go in a little flashback in the film world, ‘Munni’ appeared as Harshali Malhotra in Salman Khan’s film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which was well liked by the fans. Harshali Malhotra is very active on social media, Harshaali Malhotra has a good fan following, shares his beautiful pictures and videos, and also likes Fans very much.

Friends, a dance video of Harshali has surfaced, which is being well liked by his fans. Friends, it can be seen in this video that Harshali is seen in a desi look. This video is wearing a red and cream color suit. She is seen performing an amazing dance on Sunidhi Chauhan’s song ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’. Along with his dance moves, the fans are also praising his simplicity. This video has been viewed 10.3 million times so far.

On Friends Video, a user has commented, ‘This is the next superstar’. At the same time, another user has written, ‘Practice will be able to do even better’. Friends tell you that along with sharing this video, Harshali has given the caption – ‘Tujhe bhar loon apni aankhon mein’. Along with this, he has also shared emojis. Earlier, Harshaali Malhotra’s dance on the song ‘CT Maar’ of Salman Khan’s latest release film ‘Radhe’ was very much liked.