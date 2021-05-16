Balaji and Sudhakar In Danger Elimination This week!

We were here with a written episode update of your favorite singing reality show “Super Singer 8” of 16th May 2021. The episode is gonna be jammed up with lots of tuneful choices that will gonna make the environment on the dhow delightful tonight. 4The show is highly liked by the viewers and they use to watch the show every weekend without missing a single weekend episode. The audience is giving a positive response to the show and this show has been also created a huge fan base.

Super Singer 8 Elimination Today Episode

Contestants Status Vrusha Balu Eliminated Cabin Mithra Eliminated Sushmita Narasimhan Eliminated Reshma Shyam Eliminated Kanimozhi Kabilane Eliminated What about Pandian Eliminated Balaji Sri Eliminated Jakkulin Mary Eliminated Puratchi Mani Eliminated

On social media users post content related to the show which means the show has been appreciable and youth are the biggest fans of the show as they also dream to become a part of the show. The show enthusiasts keep on following it since day one. The second season was highly cherished by the audience hence makers released the third season but with some twists and ‘exciting concepts.

The participants in this season are talented ‘and skilled. They use to be unique and present the tracks in their own way by adding some twist in them which gives their performance grace and impresses the judges along with the audience. Whereas sometimes judges become confused as to whom to send in a danger zone as there is only a slight difference in the performance of the participants thus the to take decision becomes difficult for the team leaders and the judges.

In tonight’s episode, we will be going to see Shiridhar’s electrifying performance he set the stage on fire with his amusing and mesmerizing performance. Judge Benny Dayal praises him a lot he said, “you make my heart love you even more as you are an amazing performer. Your performance touches my heart. Keep it up.” Not only him the female judge also compliments him, “you slay today by your performance. You are the true singer we have and wish you a successful future.”

Not only him there will be more enthralling performances tonight in which going to set a delightful environment. On the other hand, it’s Sunday’s episode and we will be going to see elimination tonight which is the most disheartening part of the show but it must be followed as this is the format of the show and the winner will be one. Don’t forget to watch the show on the Satr Vijay Tv channel at 9:30 pm. from Saturday to Sunday.