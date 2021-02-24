Balakrishna as Bheeshmacharya

On the occasion of tomorrow Bhishma Ekadashi, Nandamuri Balakrishna He took to his Twitter to share some pictures of him, seen in Bhesmacharya’s Get Up. This picture is part of NTR: Kathanayakudu, a film based on the life of Balayya’s father, actor and late Chief Minister of the United States of Andhra Pradesh- Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao.

Sharing this picture on the microblogging page, Nandamuri Balakrishna said that Bhishma is one of his favorite roles. His father NTR Garu played Bhishma in a film that was over his age at the time and impressed film lovers with his performance skills. As he liked the Bhishma character very much, he shot some scenes on Bhishma in the NTR Kathanayakudu film, in which he played Bhishmacharya, but due to the timing issue, the makers trimmed from the final cut.

Currently on the work front Balakrishna is working with Boyopati Srinu for an action drama # BB3, which is moving at a brisk pace. This is the first time Balya will appear in a film sharing screen space with Pragya Jaiswal. He is playing a double role and in a role he will be seen as Aghora.