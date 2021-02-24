ENTERTAINMENT

Balakrishna as Bheeshmacharya

Posted on
Balakrishna as Bheeshmacharya
Balakrishna as Bheeshmacharya

On the occasion of tomorrow Bhishma Ekadashi, Nandamuri Balakrishna He took to his Twitter to share some pictures of him, seen in Bhesmacharya’s Get Up. This picture is part of NTR: Kathanayakudu, a film based on the life of Balayya’s father, actor and late Chief Minister of the United States of Andhra Pradesh- Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao.

Sharing this picture on the microblogging page, Nandamuri Balakrishna said that Bhishma is one of his favorite roles. His father NTR Garu played Bhishma in a film that was over his age at the time and impressed film lovers with his performance skills. As he liked the Bhishma character very much, he shot some scenes on Bhishma in the NTR Kathanayakudu film, in which he played Bhishmacharya, but due to the timing issue, the makers trimmed from the final cut.

Currently on the work front Balakrishna is working with Boyopati Srinu for an action drama # BB3, which is moving at a brisk pace. This is the first time Balya will appear in a film sharing screen space with Pragya Jaiswal. He is playing a double role and in a role he will be seen as Aghora.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });