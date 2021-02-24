Balakrishna buys new house in Jubilee Hills for Rs 15

Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna has bought an expensive house for the rich locals of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. It has been reported that a ground floor and two storeyed house with a total built up area of ​​9,935 sq ft has cost him around Rs 15 crore. Balaiya paid a stamp duty of Rs 82.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 7.5 lakh as part of the transaction. It was reported by some leading national media houses.

Sales registration took place on 11 FebruaryTh And the seller is identified as Nadimpalli Satya Sarawani. It is the second residential property in the city for Balaiya, who already owns Road No. 1 of Jubilee Hills. Apart from acting in films, Balayya is a TDP MLA from Hindupur assembly constituency.

Balaiya will be seen in a double role in Boyopati’s directorial NBK 106 aka BB3 and is teaming up with ‘Crack’ director Gopichand Malineni for NBK 107.

