Balakrishna buys new house in Jubilee Hills @ Rs 15 crore

Tollywood Actor and Politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bought a house in the posh Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad for Rs 15 crore. Balayya Babu is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late actor Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao. According to the report, the sale took place on 11 February 2021 and the seller is Nadimpalli Satya Shravani.

Sources say that a total of 9,935 sq ft of ground floor and two storey house cost about Rs 15 crore as per the registration document. Balkrishna paid a stamp duty of Rs 82.5 lakh and registration fee of Rs 7.5 lakh. The documents reveal that the property has been jointly purchased by Balakrishna and his wife Nandamuri Vasundhara Devi.

It is the second residential property in the city for Balakrishna, who already has a house in Road No. 1 of Jubilee Hills.

It is known that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya also bought an apartment in January 2020 for Rs 27.1 crore.

Balkrishna is currently working together Boyapati Srinu For an upcoming film # BB3 starring Pragya Jaiswal in the female lead role. Balayya is the third collaboration with director Boyapati after Legend and Simha in the upcoming untold project.