ENTERTAINMENT

Balakrishna buys new house in Jubilee Hills @ Rs 15 crore

Posted on
Balakrishna buys new house in Jubilee Hills @ Rs 15 crore
Balakrishna buys new house in Jubilee Hills @ Rs 15 crore

Tollywood Actor and Politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bought a house in the posh Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad for Rs 15 crore. Balayya Babu is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late actor Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao. According to the report, the sale took place on 11 February 2021 and the seller is Nadimpalli Satya Shravani.

Sources say that a total of 9,935 sq ft of ground floor and two storey house cost about Rs 15 crore as per the registration document. Balkrishna paid a stamp duty of Rs 82.5 lakh and registration fee of Rs 7.5 lakh. The documents reveal that the property has been jointly purchased by Balakrishna and his wife Nandamuri Vasundhara Devi.

It is the second residential property in the city for Balakrishna, who already has a house in Road No. 1 of Jubilee Hills.

It is known that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya also bought an apartment in January 2020 for Rs 27.1 crore.

Balkrishna is currently working together Boyapati Srinu For an upcoming film # BB3 starring Pragya Jaiswal in the female lead role. Balayya is the third collaboration with director Boyapati after Legend and Simha in the upcoming untold project.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
909
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
835
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
729
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });