Balakrishna Lord’s father’s special protection

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working with Boyapati Srinu for an upcoming film, which is moving at a brisk pace. Earlier there was a strong buzz in the film industry that Balakrishna is playing a double role in this action drama and in one role, he will make his screen presence in the role of Aghora. But the makers of # BB3 denied the rumor. Now reports are coming that Balakrishna will appear as an elderly man in the age of 70 as a godfather under the direction of boyfriend Srinu.

The makers of # BB3 are putting extra effort to give a special treat to Balakrishna’s fans with his second look. The producers are currently canceling important scenes in which Balakrishna is participating as the Godfather. Boyapati Srinu is taking special care and is not allowing anyone with a mobile on the set to protect Balakrishna’s big look from being leaked.

Balapati Sreeni maintains secrecy without revealing any view of Balakrishna’s second look. The film stars Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna as the female head. In another role, Balakrishna is playing the role of an IAS officer. As per the latest buzz in the film industry, Payal Rajput will be seen shaking a leg for a special number in this action drama.

