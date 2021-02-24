ENTERTAINMENT

Balakrishna to bring his shoes back to Seem faction in Gopichand movie

Gopichand Malini, Who is starring brilliantly in his recently released directorial venture Crack, starring Maas Maharaj Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. Just after the release of Crack, Gopichand Malinini was allegedly offered a film, in which Nandamuri Balakrishna would play the lead role. Now reports are coming that Gopichand Malineni has told an impressive but powerful story Balakrishna Recently. The story has the backdrop of the Rayalaseema faction. Now once again Balakrishna is putting his shoes in the Seema faction.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers, which previously supported blockbusters like Janatha Garage, Mirchi and Rangasthalam, is bringing the actor-director to a commercial pastime.

On the work front, Balakrishna Boyapati is working with Srinu for # BB3. In this film, Singh and Simha fame Balakrishna are playing dual roles. In one role, Balya will be seen as an IAS officer and in another role, as Aghora. Pragya Jaiswal is on board to play the female lead in Balya and Boyapati Srinu’s film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Starr The last three releases – NTR: Kathanayakudu, NTR: Mahanayakudu and Ruler – received only lukewarm response at the box office. He is therefore setting high expectations on Boyapati Srinu’s directorial venture.

