LATEST

Balakrishna’s Akhanda OTT Release Date: Digital and Satellite rights bagged by Hotstar

Avatar
By
Posted on
Balakrishna's Akhanda

Suppose you’re a fan of Telugu motion pictures. In that case, there may be excellent news for the upcoming blockbuster ‘Akhanda.’ Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, and Srikantha starrer Telugu’s forthcoming film is a much-awaited motion drama fantasy. The Boyapati Srinu directorial is all set to launch within the theaters close to you on 28 Could 2021.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy’s produced movie just lately revealed a teaser on social media for a similar film, which grow to be successful quickly, attaining 12 million views inside a day of its add. Just lately, the digital, satellite tv for pc and OTT rights for a similar had been efficiently offered to eminent platforms. Learn under to now vital updates on Digital Rights, Satellite tv for pc Rights, and OTT Theatrical Launch Date.

Contents hide
1 Akhanda movie: Updates for Digital rights
2 Akhanda movie: Updates for Satellite tv for pc rights
3 Akhanda movie: Confirmed OTT Launch Date

Akhanda movie: Updates for Digital rights

The digital rights for the motion drama are efficiently offered to the Disney+Hotstar. Though, the quantity at which the rights had been offered to Hotstar is but not disclosed.

Akhanda movie: Updates for Satellite tv for pc rights

Star Maa Telugu acquired the satellite tv for pc rights for the upcoming Telugu film. Thus, the followers may watch the movie on the Star Maa Telugu Channel.

Balakrishna's Akhanda

Akhanda movie: Confirmed OTT Launch Date

The movie has received a affirmation date for its OTT premier, i.e., July 2021. Although, there is no such thing as a official information for the confirmed date. However, the followers may watch this blockbuster from the consolation of their houses in July. Additionally, quickly the dates for a similar will likely be ascertained.

Akhanda, which implies indestructible, in Telugu, means Shaktivantamina. The movie is a much-anticipated blockbuster in Bala’s profession. Thus, followers are desperately ready for the Akhanda movie’s theatrical launch. Additional, the followers may witness this action-drama movie within the theaters close to them on 28 Could 2021.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top