Balakrishna’s fan helped Chiru’s fan – TheMiracleTech

It is common for fans of Star Heroes to engage in arguments and often keyboard-wars to defend their favorite stars. There were incidents where these fans get involved in physical fights and then prove that their appreciation for the various heroes does not stop them from helping each other when needed. Here is one such incident.

Suresh, the president of Kadapa Chiranjeevi fans, is unwell and is undergoing treatment at the hospital for some time. Learning of this, Peraya, president of Kadapa NBK Fans Association, visited the hospital from him and gave him Rs 20,000 as financial help. NBK Fans Association President Peraya’s amazing gesture has been praised by fans of Chiru and Balya.

Both of these come from fans of the days of the battle of supremacy with ‘skyrocketing cutouts’ and ‘100 day centers’. This great gesture and human act should be exemplary for today’s Star Hero fans who are fighting for the supremacy of their hero with ‘collections’ and ‘ideas’.

Helping each other is not trivial, but the biggest concerned fans of the two-star heroes are erasing the lines to help each other and make it more special. This act will surely fill Chiru, Balaiya and their fans with pride. After all, a person being a super fan and a great human being cannot be mutually exclusive.