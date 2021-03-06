Balakrishna’s film with Anil Ravipudi?

According to the latest buzz in the film industry, Nandamuri Balakrishna All hands are set to pair up with Anil Ravipudi for a film which will be moderated by Dil Raju. Director Anil Ravipudi has confirmed the title of the film to be ‘Rama Rao’.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

It is known that Balkrishna is currently busy directing his yet-untitled biopathi Srinu, which is being produced by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy. The action drama also stars Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna in lead roles and will hit theaters on May 28. After completing the shoot of # BB3, Balakrishna will reportedly team up with Ismart Shankar and Puri Jagannadh of Puri fame and B Gopal for two films.

Loading...

There are also reports that Nandamuri Balakrishna of Legend and Lion fame will collaborate with successful director Anil Ravipudi for a film which will be supported by Dil Raju under Sri Raj Venkateswara Creations. The latest buzz is that the upcoming film is titled Rama Rao Garu. However, no official announcement has been made regarding Rama Rao yet.

Loading...

Currently Anil Ravipudi is busy shooting for the upcoming directorial venture F 3 In which Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Varun Tej are playing the lead roles.

Loading...