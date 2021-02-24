Balayya & Krack’s Director Miracle to Interesting Background – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who will play the role of an IAS officer and an Aghora in Boyapati Srinu’s film NBK 106 (BB3), is to be seen in a powerful role in his next film, directed by Gopichand Malini.

Crack director Gopichand has recently told an impressive but powerful story to Balaiah. The story is said to have the backdrop of the Rayalaseema faction. After a long time, Balaiya is once again taking her shoes to the Seema faction.

It is learned that director Gopichand ensured that the story has a strong substance in addition to the faction’s background. Since the crack is based on an actual incident, Gopi also plans to draw inspiration from the actual events for Balya’s film. Mythree Movie Makers is controlling this iconic film with the Legend actor.

