Balding Max Verstappen out for the second time, World Cup leader Charles Leclerc reigns in Australia. formula 1

The third Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season was right up Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s alley. His challenger Max Verstappen (Red Bull) had to leave the battlefield 20 laps in Australia before the end with a burning car. Leclerc’s gap is already huge in World Cup conditions.
Watch: Verstappen’s car caught fire
Book now for Sainz, start early Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton’s cannon debut was Australia’s first achievement. The seven-time world champion jumped from 5th to 3rd soon after the start. A promising start for Mercedes.
The Australian Grand Prix turned out to be a nightmare for Carlos Sainz. After his disappointing ninth place in qualifying, the Ferrari driver finished in a gravel pit on the third lap.
Safety car arrived. Sainz’s game was over.
