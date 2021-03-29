ENTERTAINMENT

Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas; He look back on time where he had Bhaang on Holi

Shashank Vyas is an Indian actor who is popularly known for his role Jagya in ‘Balika Vadhu’ show which airs on Colors TV. Holi is celebrated across the country and almost it is one of the favorite festival, it is the time where everyone gets together and forgive and leaves all the tension and celebrate it.

Actor Shashank Vyas shares “As a kid, we celebrated all festivals with much gusto. In Ujjain where I grew up, Holi, is a festival everyone looks forward to, and so did I. As a kid, I would visit all my friends, have sweets and play till late evening. It was super fun.”

He further adds “However, there was one year when it was the opposite of fun. I accidentally had bhaang and slept for 25 hours straight! And little did I know what the consequences would be. Once I woke up, my mother gave me such an earful, that I remember her words till date! I have never touched bhaang after that,”

Now due to pandemic situation the COVID -19 people are not celebrating much festivals now “We are not done with COVID yet. The virus is still out there and I know it’s a bad phase. I will definitely miss meeting my industry friends, but it’s important to follow protocols.”

“I have no plans this year. I will be at home with my father and have some good home cooked food,” he ended saying this

So everyone should remain at their home and play a safe holi. Also stay tuned with us to get the latest update from the entertainment industry also don’t forget to check out latest information.

