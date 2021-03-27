ENTERTAINMENT

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor writes a romantic note for her boyfriend birthday and says; ‘I love you…today, tomorrow & forever’

Avika Gor is an Indian actress, she is working in Tollywood movie trade and Hindi serials, she could be very well-known for her function in Balika Vadhu the place she performed the function of Anandi which airs on Colours TV, not solely this however she was a part of many TV serials.

The actress is clebrating her boyfriend birthday Milind Chandwani at present on his big day she have written a ravishing message and present the connection care and efforts they made to one another.

“Blissful birthday…You will have made me the particular person I’m at present. This confidence that I’ve is due to you, the kindness that you simply see can also be impressed by you. You made me imagine that there’s a approach to stay life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself much more on a regular basis.”

“I do know I annoy you numerous & I’m sorry for lots of issues, thanks for the endurance, thanks for being so understanding and believing in me and serving to me evolve. Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend collectively – inspiring one another & fulfilling goals with one another. I’m blessed to have you ever in my life. I like you. Right this moment…tomorrow & perpetually”

To this candy message, Milind reply  “Thanks so much, lovely! Waking as much as this publish made my day! You’re actually superb & I’m so glad that you simply’re part of my life! Thanks for making my birthday particular, child!”

Final 12 months on November Avika have made her relationship official in entrance of all her followers and everybody she have taken her Instagram and elaborate about love after discovering Milind in his life. Milind is skilled turned social activist throughout his roadies actual hero journey one of many well-known present from MTV.

