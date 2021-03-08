ENTERTAINMENT

Balkrishna kills a fan once again

Balkrishna kills a fan once again
Balkrishna kills a fan once again

Nandamuri Balakrishna Once again a fan is attacked. In 2017, Nandamuri Balakrishna made headlines after slapping a fan, who allegedly tried to take a selfie with her. Later, another fan was caught red-handed during an election campaign in Balayya Babu once again in Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. Looks like Lion and Pisa are in a race to slap the Fame Actor. Recently, Balakrishna was again imprisoned on camera for slapping a young man, which bothered him unintentionally. Soon after the video went viral on the internet, the man, who was slapped by the TDP leader at least twice, made it clear that he was Balkrishna’s death sentence and honored by touching him.

The video shows Balkrishna losing his temper when a fan decides to click his picture. Angry star Balakrishna slapped her twice in return, which also removed the picture. The fan later apologized and shared the video on social media, saying, “Balakrishna was tired of campaigning and lost his temper. I feel lucky to be slapped by Balakrishna. He touched me and I feel blessed, I will always be his fan. “

On the work front, Balakrishna is currently working with Boyapati Srinu For an upcoming film # BB3 in which Pragya Jaiswal is the lead lady.

