Baltimore Ravens must address the WR position in the 2021 NFL Draft

Evaluating the Baltimore Ravens’ passing recreation is a troublesome process. The group performs such a novel offensive type that assessing them purely based mostly on their field scores is an unattainable process. Nevertheless, the superior metrics present that the unit underperformed in 2020, and the addition of Sammy Watkins received’t be sufficient to salvage it. In the event that they need to be critical opponents subsequent season, the Ravens want so as to add a WR within the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens’ move catchers had poor field rating statistics final season

Baltimore had three gamers with notable receiving statistics in 2020: WRs Marquise Brown and Willie Snead (769 yards and eight touchdowns and 432 yards and three touchdowns, respectively), and tight finish Mark Andrews (701 yards and seven touchdowns).

On the floor, none of these statistics are significantly spectacular. Nevertheless, the Ravens’ concentrate on the operating recreation naturally lowered the statistics of all of their move catchers. As such, we’ll want a unique measuring system to judge them correctly.

The superior metrics weren’t variety to the Ravens’ move catchers in 2020

With the intention to compensate for the impact of the Ravens’ distinctive offensive playstyle on their move catchers’ statistics, we’ll flip to the Offensive Worth Metric, a grading system created by the (Bx) Motion.

The OVM measures gamers by how a lot they contributed to their offenses relative to the function they stuffed. The metric is tailored for evaluating gamers whose manufacturing was restricted by elements outdoors of their management, as was the case with the members of Baltimore’s offense. Sadly, the info doesn’t mirror properly on them.

Mark Andrews was mediocre final season

There actually isn’t a lot to say about Andrews’ OVM grade. Most of his superior metrics had been unspectacular, together with his yards after the catch statistics being significantly poor. Andrews averaged simply 3.4 yards after the catch per reception final season, the sixth-lowest whole amongst all qualifying tight ends. That quantity was precisely what was anticipated in keeping with the NFL’s superior metrics.

On the floor, that doesn’t sound so horrible. Nevertheless, most vast receivers and tight ends had been in a position to acquire barely greater than anticipated, even when the distinction was typically fairly small. Andrews couldn’t even handle that.

Because of these poor statistics, Andrews earned a grade of 30.82, rating within the backside half at his place. That might be nice in some instances, however Andrews performed a significant function in Baltimore’s offense final season. Ideally, probably the most distinguished figures in an offense would even be probably the most environment friendly. Andrews, nevertheless, clearly isn’t suited to such a major function.

The lack of Willie Snead issues

Snead isn’t precisely a family title. He’s by no means been the No. 1 receiver for his offense, and he’s by no means totaled greater than 1,000 yards in a season. Nonetheless, dropping him hurts Baltimore’s offense greater than you may count on. Snead wasn’t probably the most statistically productive WR final season, however he had the best OVM grade of any participant for the Ravens final season, at 33.25.

Like Andrews, most of his metrics had been comparatively mediocre, however his YAC numbers really stand out as moderately spectacular. He averaged 6 yards after the catch final season, 1.5 yards greater than anticipated. These numbers ranked thirteenth and tenth, respectively, amongst all qualifying vast receivers.

These statistics point out that, whereas Snead’s function within the offense wasn’t particularly massive, he stuffed that function exceptionally properly. Baltimore wants to exchange that manufacturing in some way.

Marquise Brown suffered a sophomore droop

Maybe probably the most vital drawback for the Ravens’ passing recreation final season was Brown’s struggles. Not like Snead, Brown’s superior metrics considerably underwhelmed in 2020, particularly when in comparison with his rookie 12 months.

His field rating statistics improved, however his OVM grade fell from 34.55 to 24.68, dropping almost 10 factors. In consequence, he went from rating within the prime half amongst all qualifying vast receivers in 2019 to being the second-lowest-graded WR in 2020.

Most of Brown’s superior metrics stayed comparatively related, however his catch share fell by virtually seven %, dropping from 64.79% to 58%. It needs to be pretty apparent. It’s troublesome to be a real WR1 in case you can’t be relied on to catch the ball. The Ravens want Brown to return to kind in 2020.

The Watkins signing doesn’t get rid of the necessity to draft a WR

Ravens followers may level out that Baltimore made an enormous splash this offseason after they signed Sammy Watkins. So, drawback solved, proper? Not precisely. Watkins is a superb participant, however the Ravens want extra assist than that. In fact, I don’t imply to downplay Watkins’ excellence. His OVM grade of 35.17 was greater than any of the Ravens final season, and he ranked tenth amongst all qualifying WRs in 2020.

Conversely, Watkins was very a lot a supplementary piece within the Kansas Metropolis offense in 2020. He was the fifth possibility behind a number of wonderful gamers. Taking part in whereas surrounded by such phenomenal expertise took the stress off of Watkins. It’s potential that when positioned ready because the No. 1 possibility, he received’t carry out almost as properly.

The Ravens want to deal with the WR place within the 2021 NFL Draft

Even when Watkins is the elite participant that the Ravens hope he might be, they’ll’t merely substitute him for Snead and name it a day. Let’s assume that the whole lot goes completely for the gamers presently on Baltimore’s roster.

Brown returns to the extent he confirmed throughout his rookie season, and Watkins continues to play at an elite degree whereas separated from Patrick Mahomes and taking up a bigger function.

That also wouldn’t be sufficient for many offenses. Two good receivers and one below-average tight finish aren’t sufficient to assist an efficient passing recreation, even on a run-focused offense. And that’s the best-case situation. If one thing goes unsuitable, Baltimore may be left with a good weaker unit than final season.

As such, drafting a supplementary WR appears virtually obligatory for the Ravens. Happily, this 2021 NFL Draft class is stuffed with wonderful vast receivers. Whereas the Ravens possible received’t be capable of snare among the finest prospects with the No. 27 choose, there are many different promising selections out there. The issue offered in an article needs to be simply fixable. All Baltimore must do is choose the precise one.