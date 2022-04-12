Balveer’s Anushka Sen to Enter Korean Entertainment Industry; Details Inside

Television actor Anushka Sen, who rose to fame after appearing as a child actor in Sab TV’s fantasy show, Baalveer, has partnered with a creative agency in South Korea to enter the market and explore new opportunities.

The actor said that she will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anushka said that the year 2022 looks very promising and she is excited about signing up with a Korean agency. Sen further said that this will be a different year for her.

There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea, she said, adding that we love their K-dramas and K-Pop and Koreans also love our cinema and our culture.

Sen’s fan base in Korea was a big factor in her decision to pursue a career as an artist in the country. Talking about it, Anushka…