Bam Adebayo Gets Real On Conflict Between Jimmy Butler And Udonis Haslem: “It’s Just The Competitive Nature We Have On This Team.”

Source: youtube/chazz nba

Most of the time, teammates on a basketball team generally align with their goal of winning the game. However, in the process of winning, there are times when there are differences of opinion among the teammates.

Recently, we’ve seen Eric Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler get into a massive brawl during the Miami Heat’s game against the Golden State Warriors. No doubt things got really heated, with Eric Spoelstra even throwing a clipboard to the ground. Udonis Haslem also got into an argument with Jimmy Butler, even saying that he would “beat” Butler.

“What? Do you want me to fight you? I’ll beat your ass. I’ll beat the f*ck out of you!”

Bam Adebayo recently commented on the situation, claiming that the incident was just “…