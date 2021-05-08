ENTERTAINMENT

Bamini and Boys Web Series All Episodes Streaming On Disney Plus Hotstar, Review, Cast, Story!

Bamini and Boys is an Indian mini internet drama or a web series that has been directed by Ashish Ranglani. While there a few names those are the producer of the series including Zoom Studios, Jagdish Mulchandani, Saurabh Bhowal, Siddharth Maitreya, Jahaan Kaur, and Rishabh Seth. The editor of the drama is Sandeep Singh and the writers are Shyni Shetty, Nipul Malik, Nikhil Desai, Parth Desai, and Hemant Jaangli.

Bamini and Boys Web Series Disney Plus Hotstar

The genre of the drama is Romantic Comedy, whose sound designer is Vijaykumar Bjpe and the executive producer are Pooja Verma, Varun Malik, and Mahesh Menon. On the other hand, the production head is Sudhir Hegde, whereas the costume designer is Smiti Kaur Bhatia. Rohit Rajput and Sunny Choudhary are the casting directors of the thriller The production house is Zoom Studios and Green Light Productions.

Bamini and Boys Web Series Review

Vidya Malvde, Rishab Chadha, Aakashdeep Arora, and Anuj Pandit Sharma. These are the main cast of the forthcoming series. They will be seen acting in the drama. Rishab Chadha will be seen as playing the role of Abhinav, while Aakashdeep Arora going to play the role of Hardik, if we talk about Anuj Pandit then he will have appeared as Utpal. On the other hand, the main female lead Vidya Malvade will be going to have appeared as Bamini.

Release Date and Streaming platform of the series “Bamini and Boys”:-

The most entertaining and hilarious web series is all set to be released on May 7th, 2021. While it is going to be stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The series is going to be telecast every day for 10 to 15 minutes. The show will be going to be sired in the Hindi language and the filming location of the series is Atharva College, Mumbai, Acme Bungalow.

This show will be going to take you on the most hilarious ride. Well, the show is going to easy-breezy and light as it only consists of short running timing. The show is going to be quite different and people going t be laugh out loud at this time of the pandemic. Thus steady for to watch the series on May 7 2021 on Disney plus Hotstar.

