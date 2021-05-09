Bamini and Boys Web Series All Episodes Streaming On Disney Plus Hotstar

Bamini & Boys is an Indian mini internet drama or a web series directed by Ashish Ranglani. While some names are producers of the series including Zoom Studios, Jagdish Moolchandani, Saurabh Bhowal, Siddharth Maitreya, Jahan Kaur and Rishabh Seth. The editor of the play is Sandeep Singh and the authors are Shayani Shetty, Nipul Malik, Nikhil Desai, Partha Desai and Hemant Jangali.

Bamini & Boys Web Series Disney Plus Hotstar

The genre of the play is a romantic comedy with sound designer Vijaykumar Bajpe and executive producers Pooja Verma, Varun Malik and Mahesh Menon. On the other hand, production head is Sudhir Hegde, while costume designer is Smriti Kaur Bhatia. Rohit Rajput and Sunny Chaudhary are the casting directors of the thriller. The production houses are Zoom Studio and Green Light Productions.

Bamini & Boys Web Series Review

Vidya Malvade, Rishabh Chadha, Akashdeep Arora, and Anuj Pandit Sharma. He is the main cast of the upcoming series. He will be seen acting in the play. Rishabh Chadha will be seen playing the role of Abhinav, while Akashdeep Arora is going to play the role of Hardik, if we talk about Anuj Pandit, he will appear as Utpal. On the other hand, the lead female lead will appear as Vidya Malvade Bamini.

Release date and streaming platform of “Bamini & Boys” series: –

The most entertaining and hilarious web series is set to release on May 7, 2021. While it is going to be streamed on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. This series is scheduled to be telecast every day for 10 to 15 minutes. The show will be aired in Hindi language and the filming location of the series is Atharva College, Mumbai, Acme Bangla.

This show will take you on the most hilarious ride. Well, the show is getting very easy and light as it has only short running time. The show is going to be very different and at this time of the epidemic people start laughing out loud. Thus stable to watch the series on Disney Plus Hotstar on 7 May 2021.