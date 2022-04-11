Ban on grain transport started

Transporters of nucleated grains at the Federation of Argentine Transporters (FETRA) began an indefinite strike at zero hours this Monday over a nationwide diesel shortage, which has translated into nationwide strikes in recent weeks. The cost of fuel at service stations and the complexity of many carriers, who have to refuel multiple times to complete their trips, to finish their journey.

“We cannot continue the journey under these circumstances” Fetra led her call for the measurement of force.Although the general secretary of the federation, Claudio Enriquetold Infobae that they would not handle roadblocks or vehicle cargo controls.

Due to scarcity and rising prices…