BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN-W vs AUS-W ODI World Cup Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington 3:30 AM IST March 25 | Cricket News

Bangladesh women will be playing for pride when Mag Lanning takes on Australia in Match 25 of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in Wellington.

The Nigaar Sultana-led side have just two points from five matches and are already out of semi-final chances.

However, they will look to finish on a high with a win over six-time champions Australia. Having said that, it will not be easy for the Australians to get over the form especially the kind of form they are in.

Australia comfortably sit at the top of the table and they would love to carry on with their good performances…