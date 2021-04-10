Banana Dessert Recipes: 3 Quick Banana Dessert Recipe – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Bananas are one of the most favorite fruits! They are known for their sweet and savory taste and amazing health benefits. The best thing about this fruit is that it can be used to prepare so many delicious dishes at home.

If you have got bananas at home or some of them are all over, here we have some interesting and easy-to-make dessert recipes that you can try and prepare at home.

These 3 confectionary dishes that use bananas can be prepared easily without the use of any fancy ingredients. read on.

Banana Bread Pudding

This bread pudding can be tried when you feel you have a light snack in between meals or just something sweet in the middle of the night.

necessary ingredients
4 slices bread
50 g softened butter
2 eggs
1 done
85 grams sugar
A pinch of cinnamon powder
1 1/2 cups milk
1 tbsp cornflour

guidance
Toast all your bread slices and spread butter over them.
Cut the bread toast into small bite-sized pieces and set it in a baking dish.
Cut banana slices and place them on bread crumbs.
In a bowl, add sugar, milk, cinnamon, and eggs and whisk.
In a separate bowl pour milk and cornflour and then mix with the egg mixture.
Pour this mixture on top of a baking dish and bake.
Bake the dish for 8–10 minutes. Let it rest for 5 minutes and then serve. (Method of making banana chia seed pudding)
Don’t Miss: Sweet Teeth Calling? It is easy to make a banana mug cake that you need

Banana pieces

Making something sweet for breakfast? These banana craps are the perfect option. Filling and delicious!

necessary ingredients
2 cups milk
3 tablespoons oil
1 done
Sugar as required
2 eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour or maida
1/4 teaspoon salt
guidance
In a blender, add all the ingredients to prepare a smooth batter.
Heat a non-stick pan and add a little oil to it.
Put some batter on the pan and spread it around to make the crepe thicker.
When the edges begin to get crispy, using a spatula, bend the sides and cook until crispy.
Remove from heat and keep on a plate. Spread hot chocolate sauce, maple syrup over it, or keep it as it is.
Don’t Miss: Banana Walnut Bread Makes a Healthy and Delicious Breakfast
Banana ice cream
Banana ice cream easy recipe

Want to try your hand at making some homemade ice cream? To make this ice cream at home, all you need is 3 ingredients and you are done! No ice cream machine is required to make this delicious dessert at home. (Banana split recipe)

necessary ingredients
3 done

3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
guidance
Peel the banana, slice and transfer it to a zip lock bag.
Keep this bag in the refrigerator for a few hours.
After a few hours, take out the bag and transfer the bananas to a blender.
Add honey and vanilla to it and mix well.
Transfer the mixture to an ice cream container and allow it to sit for 3 hours.
This delicious recipe is an easy way to incorporate bananas into your diet. Bananas are full of potassium which is known to promote our heart health and also lowers the blood pressure of the body.

