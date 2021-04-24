Banarasi Babu Bhojpuri Movie casts, News,Trailer Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Bhojpuri film Banarasi Babu storyline
Banarashi Babu is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie made below the banner of B4U Movement Footage & Neelabh Tiwari Movies, directed by Sanjeev Boharpi and produced by Neelabh Tiwari and Sandeep Singh. Sonalika Prasad is enjoying the lead position on this film, Pravesh Lal Yadav. Speaking about different distinguished artists, the distinguished amongst them are Sanjay Pandey, Manisha Yadav, Prakash Jais, Deepak Sinha, Kanchan Mishra, Aparajita, Alok Kumar, Somya Singh, Nidhi Singh and others.
Bhojpuri Film Banarshi Babu Particulars (particulars)
|Launch Date
|Upcoming Bhojpuri Film
|Style
|Drama
|Price range
|Not identified
|Capturing location
|Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh
|Banner
|B4U Movement Footage & Neelabh Tiwari Movies
Bhojpuri movie Banarasi Babu star forged (s)
Banarasi Babu crew members
