Banco Provincia denies scam to members of Buenos Aires police

Complaints for Trouble Debits

Reports from users of bank accounts are accounted for in the volumes that came out this afternoon Buenos Aires Police That they must have registered automatic debit and loan applications in their HomeBanking accounts.

This position was attributed to a hack that was quickly denied by Banco Provincia. The entity said it was looking into these potential debits and anticipates that if they exist, it will repay them shortly.

report came from Necochia and La Plata, On the other hand, screenshots of eight current registrations of a Banco Provincia user, which were made during the day, started going viral on social networks…