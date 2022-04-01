Banco Provincia: Users are suspected of hacking and the institution issued a statement

Various users of Banco Provincia during the day Condemned the entry of automatic debit and loan applications into your HomeBanking accounts without your prior consent.

The fact raised suspicion that the user accounts were hacked and were mostly among state employees.

During the afternoon the reports began to multiply manifold, in None of them clarified whether it was the theft of money from their accounts.

Investigation of virtual scams proceeds

As a result, customers were called to carry out stop debitIncluding stopping the option of automatic debit of payment for a service to avoid cash theft.

Bank statement

In the last hours of the afternoon, the financial institution made a…