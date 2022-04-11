Banfield beat Patronato and reached the final phase zone

Banfield beat Petronato de Paraná 1–0 in a match in Zone A of the Professional Football League today and approached the qualifying zone to play in the final leg of the tournament, a match that saw it continue until the ninth. Competition.

Midfielder Giuliano Gallopo scored 5 minutes into the second half, thanks to a free kick taken from his right foot in the crescent of the field, which went off the wall and went past goalkeeper Mattias Mancilla’s right.

The win moved Banfield to sixth place in Zone A of the Professional Football League tournament with 14 points and is close to the classification zone for the final stage of the championship; While Petronato is at twelfth position with 7 units.

The first part was very even in the middle…